Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Boosted Holding by $572,759; J2 Global (JCOM) Stock Rose While Strategic Global Advisors Has Raised Holding by $629,348

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 52,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 154,615 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 102,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 9,355 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 18,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $88.58. About 2,268 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,527 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 61,381 shares. Legal And General Pcl stated it has 263,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 173,470 shares. Gotham Asset Limited holds 115,829 shares. Northern invested in 1.28M shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Financial reported 0.01% stake. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 106,790 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Birchview Cap Lp holds 0.37% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 34,480 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 123,837 shares. The New York-based Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 22,551 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 1.26 million shares.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) and Encourages CORT Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Corcept Therapeutics Surged Today – Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Corcept (CORT) Down 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corcept Therapeutics To Announce Audited Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update And Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Limited Company owns 7,159 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). James Investment Rech reported 7,930 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 87,767 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pembroke Mgmt holds 28,389 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 4,706 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 132,912 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 70,698 shares. Timessquare Ltd stated it has 0.86% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 818,884 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Automobile Association has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).