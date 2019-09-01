Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Lowered Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Holder Contour Asset Management Upped Position

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53 million, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00 million, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 400,675 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 70,000 shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $75.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Corcept Therapeutics Announces Allowance of Additional Patent Covering the Use of Korlym to Treat Patients With Cushing’s Syndrome – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Corcept Therapeutics Shares Rose 11.5% in February – The Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CORT) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Corcept (CORT) Down 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corcept Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Preliminary Selected Financial Results; Provides 2019 Revenue Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

