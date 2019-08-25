Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding by $27.11 Million; Js Capital Management Increases Holding in Facebook (FB)

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook refuses to compensate users affected by Cambridge Analytica leak; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 01/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS A RESPONSIBILITY TO KEEP BUILDING; 27/03/2018 – EIN US Politics News: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 13/04/2018 – Facebook’s business model wasn’t an issue…until President Trump; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – WAS INFORMED BY FACEBOOK, THAT FACEBOOK PARTNER CATEGORIES WILL BE DISCONTINUED OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS; 03/05/2018 – Facebook’s Double Standard on Privacy: Employees Vs. the Rest of Us; 13/03/2018 – Sri Lanka to lift social media ban-minister; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Nearly 6% Drop Puts It On Pace For Worst Daily Decline In About 2 Years — MarketWatch

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00 million, down from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 491,683 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,400 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stock will bounce back from this recent sell-off, but things may get worse before they get better – Live Trading News” on August 07, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have axed around 1,000 accounts to stop the spread of misinformation amid the Hong Kong protests – Live Trading News” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) decline on global equity selloff – Live Trading News” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Lc reported 0.98% stake. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.63% or 72,230 shares. 124,429 were accumulated by Overbrook. Morgan Stanley reported 16.80M shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 76,680 shares or 7.13% of its portfolio. Granite Inv Prtn Limited Co holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 84,214 shares. Clark Estates Inc New York holds 277,045 shares. Intact Inv Management has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Duncker Streett stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lee Danner Bass invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camarda Advsrs Llc has invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,207 are held by Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Washington Trust Natl Bank reported 56,843 shares stake. 2,930 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CORT shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 28,002 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability owns 15,860 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Llc has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Moreover, Comerica State Bank has 0.01% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 103,320 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has 0.01% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Sei Investments stated it has 31,016 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1.01M shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.26M shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 44,926 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 161,048 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.03% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 938,910 shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $109.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 89,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).