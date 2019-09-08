Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake; Cna Financial Has Lowered Its Holding in Kinder Morgan De (KMI) by $500,000 as Shares Rose

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 451,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 476,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 6.23 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – The Canadian government will buy Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline project for $3.5 billion; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S STATEMENT ON POSSIBLY PROVIDING AID TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS ‘IMPORTANT’; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MIDCONTINENT EXPRESS PIPELINE’S BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – Katie Simpson: BREAKING: Canadian Government has reached a deal with Kinder Morgan to purchase the existing Trans Mountain

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 81.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 68,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 15,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184,000, down from 83,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 496,800 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21M for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 27,424 shares to 119,068 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 48,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CORT’s profit will be $22.77M for 15.86 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

