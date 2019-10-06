Corbyn Investment Management Upped Its Position in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) as Stock Price Rose; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Share Value Declined While Hawkeye Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $3.80 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $904.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 231,826 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15M for 5.01 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Greenbrier Companies And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GBX vs. WAB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s How This Railcar Manufacturer Hopes to Get Back on Track – The Motley Fool” published on April 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sale of St. Charles company’s manufacturing assets closes for $410M – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 33,243 shares. Jennison Associate Lc has 18,396 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 22,715 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 9,125 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 6,350 shares. 12,567 were reported by Jane Street Group Limited Liability. Da Davidson & holds 24,390 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 5,170 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 588,168 shares. Moreover, Dean has 0.83% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Lc accumulated 193,542 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 19,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested 0.02% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Voya Invest Limited Liability Com reported 12,592 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) by 25,055 shares to 228,319 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 5,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,583 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank turns bearish on W.R. Berkley – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Daniel R. Westcott President of Berkley Re America – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AFG vs. WRB: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.