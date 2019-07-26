Corbyn Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) as Share Value Rose; Scholtz & Company Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted as Share Value Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) by 15.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 54,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 305,447 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55 million, down from 360,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services (Rsg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.94. About 661,857 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 3,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 82,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.32. About 8.52M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management accumulated 41,918 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 41,187 shares. Victory Inc has invested 0.38% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.14% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 661,652 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cibc World Markets invested in 22,433 shares. Parkside Finance Natl Bank And Tru reported 0% stake. Bessemer Securities Limited Company has 23,946 shares. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 4,035 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0.13% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.02% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 103,515 shares. Stifel reported 129,259 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 349 shares.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Republic Services Unveils 2030 Sustainability Goals – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sue Klug Joins Gelson’s Board Of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW) by 6,692 shares to 19,378 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,895 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paw holds 0.58% or 5,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Herald Limited has invested 0.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Wilshire Management Inc holds 0.17% or 4,350 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Perkins Coie Com has invested 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Securities Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 8.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Savings Bank Na owns 55,488 shares. Eastern Bancorp holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 237,961 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Liability owns 4.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 250,260 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Lc reported 11.11M shares. Thornburg Invest Mngmt holds 16,757 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glaxis Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 82,060 shares or 28.75% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 106,406 shares. Falcon Edge Cap L P, a New York-based fund reported 272,900 shares. Prudential Fincl has 2.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.08 million shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 24.60M shares for 3.18% of their portfolio.