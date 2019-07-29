Corbyn Investment Management Trimmed Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Encana (ECA)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) stake by 18.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 33,686 shares as Emcor Group (Eme) (EME)’s stock rose 22.03%. The Corbyn Investment Management Inc holds 147,306 shares with $10.77M value, down from 180,992 last quarter. Emcor Group (Eme) now has $4.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 110,293 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 8.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Rev $1.9B; 06/03/2018 CEO Guzzi Gifts 350 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc

Among 6 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Encana had 15 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by GMP Securities. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Societe Generale. See Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) latest ratings:

Analysts await EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 5.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.23 per share. EME’s profit will be $72.92M for 16.19 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by EMCOR Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold EME shares while 94 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.87 million shares or 3.81% less from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield reported 4,363 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Limited has invested 0.01% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt reported 11,209 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd has invested 0.36% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Parametrica Mgmt invested in 4,555 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested 0.05% in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Proshare Lc owns 11,147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ack Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.01% or 54,619 shares. 1,350 were reported by Hilton Management Ltd. Amalgamated National Bank holds 9,101 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 11,800 shares. 542,727 are held by Thrivent For Lutherans. Phocas Financial reported 109,520 shares stake.

