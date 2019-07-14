Corbyn Investment Management Stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) Has Lowered by $442,050 as Share Price Declined; As Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Declined, Great Lakes Advisors Cut Position

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 62,926 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 71,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 117,655 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS SEES FY REV. +6% TO +9%; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc analyzed 31,575 shares as the company's stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 566,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 597,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Southern National Bancorp Of V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $370.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 31,438 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,171 are held by Zacks Investment Management. Barclays Pcl stated it has 5,982 shares. Cove Street Capital Lc stated it has 0.15% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Citigroup invested in 0% or 6,081 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Llc owns 10,330 shares. Panagora Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,680 shares. Pl Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 418,385 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management accumulated 0% or 1,400 shares. Banc Funds Limited Company has invested 1.48% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Rbf Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Salzhauer Michael has invested 3.54% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Penn Capital holds 95,129 shares. Citadel Ltd has 18,474 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Ameritas Prns reported 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA).

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44M for 10.96 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $211,600 activity. Shares for $19,998 were bought by SHEARIN JOE A. Another trade for 2,225 shares valued at $33,971 was made by Biagas John Fitzgerald on Monday, February 11. KABBASH CHARLES A bought 1,350 shares worth $20,632. 4,862 shares valued at $72,348 were bought by DERRICO GEORGIA S on Tuesday, January 29. 1,500 shares were bought by STEVENS WILLIAM H, worth $8,250. Shares for $11,000 were bought by LAGOS WILLIAM H.

More notable recent Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) – Yahoo Finance" on June 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Karafa Chief Financial Officer – PR Newswire" published on September 20, 2018

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2019: W,DORM,CRI,AN – Nasdaq" on February 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Date to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq" published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Dorman Products beat estimates in Q4 – Seeking Alpha" on February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 6.42% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.09 per share. DORM’s profit will be $38.21M for 17.64 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Dorman Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.84% EPS growth.