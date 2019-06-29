Corbyn Investment Management Stake in Sherwin (SHW) Lowered as Share Price Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Price Rose, Synovus Financial Increased Holding

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp bought 104,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 344,908 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40 million, up from 240,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.13. About 14.60M shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 1,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,637 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, down from 25,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $458.29. About 549,080 shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 23,496 shares to 31,277 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 37,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Payden & Rygel has invested 2.77% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 582,154 shares. Clark Estates Inc Ny owns 574,359 shares for 5.26% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.87% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 10,226 were accumulated by New England Invest And Retirement Gru. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.58 million shares. Neumann Mngmt Lc has invested 1.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 57.72 million shares or 0.88% of the stock. Burns J W & accumulated 85,207 shares. 36,581 are owned by Kingfisher Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,304 shares. Meeder Asset invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fiduciary holds 261,089 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.