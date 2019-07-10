Corbyn Investment Management Stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Upped by $388,360; Dock Street Asset Management Has Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $627,395

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 1.56 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $160.39. About 6.46M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 31/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash:; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc has 799 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.13M shares. Carroll Associate Incorporated has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northeast Mgmt has invested 0.58% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 0.12% stake. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Piedmont Investment holds 52,018 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.02% or 9,506 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 9,406 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc holds 7,731 shares. Raymond James Ser Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fil Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 446,709 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 3,603 shares to 70,213 shares, valued at $16.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research (NYSE:FDS) by 3,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,664 shares, and cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh) by 6,781 shares to 214,761 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 33,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,306 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS).

