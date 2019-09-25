Corbyn Investment Management Position In W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Was Raised; As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Stock Price Declined, Schwartz Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $7.04 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 96.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $243,000, down from 165,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 790,333 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 15BH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 33FB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 14SB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 87UC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase; 27/03/2018 – FRIENDS FIDUCIARY SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR BNY MELLON’S 2018 PROXY BALLOT FOR REQUEST THAT BOARD ISSUE REPORT ON PROXY VOTING, CLIMATE CHANGE TO SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns P-1 to LIPA’s Electric System Revenue Notes Series 2015 GR-4, GR-5 and GR-6; and affirms P-1 on Series 2015 GR-2

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.7. About 130,403 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 164,459 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,366 shares. Bollard Group Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 682 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Company has invested 0.15% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Central Secs invested 2.69% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 29,769 were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 34,157 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.06% or 182,322 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Management has invested 1.21% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 9,508 shares. Berkshire Hathaway has invested 1.72% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1,667 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Financial Bank Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Parsons Ri reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Provise Ltd Liability stated it has 0.3% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 325,000 shares to 435,800 shares, valued at $55.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Valvoline Inc.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $283.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 5,723 shares to 141,583 shares, valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 11,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,902 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG).