Corbyn Investment Management Maintains Stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG); Fifth Third Bancorp Decreased Its Stake in Steelcase (SCS) as Share Price Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 76,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93 million, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 442,056 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.46M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc. (Cndt) by 31,548 shares to 763,969 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS) by 43,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,115 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Security Natl Co has invested 0.3% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Republic Investment reported 186,928 shares. Pictet Comml Bank And accumulated 9,140 shares. Wells Fargo Comm Mn reported 3.47M shares. Cordasco Net holds 2,255 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.38 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.17% stake. M&R Management Incorporated accumulated 6,880 shares. 141,724 were reported by Proshare Ltd Liability. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 67 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,742 were accumulated by South State Corporation. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 225,945 shares. Nuwave Lc has 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 129,075 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Hsbc Public Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 243,444 shares. Fmr reported 602 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 55,223 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 53,700 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 10,967 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 82,173 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Services has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Oakworth Cap reported 200 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al owns 65,053 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 9,008 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 37,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 278,828 shares.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 59,832 shares to 113,123 shares, valued at $9.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 9,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.13 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.