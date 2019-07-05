Corbyn Investment Management Holds Holding in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG); Blackrock (BLK) Holding Increased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 5.10 million shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 19,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,306 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.72M, up from 323,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $478.72. About 333,584 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says Emerging Markets More Vulnerable With Dollar Strength (Video); 17/04/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 18/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Total Voting Rights; 27/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MGMT HOLDS 0.50 SHORT IN PHILIPS LIGHTING; 03/05/2018 – Robert Nestor Joins Direxion As President; 15/05/2018 – REG-Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification; 24/05/2018 – Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Transfer From NYSE Amer to NYSE; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Worries About China Trade Tensions as Asia Funds Brace; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Future Dividend Policy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Financial Lllp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 27,970 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon owns 1.11 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 985 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Pggm Invs stated it has 5,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsr Inc stated it has 0.17% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Weiss Asset LP invested in 0.02% or 476 shares. Park Oh holds 0.42% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) or 17,674 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). M&R Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Stillwater Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.21% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 23,775 shares. Lau Associates Lc has invested 0.21% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Moreover, Alphamark Llc has 0.06% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Bessemer Gp reported 252,545 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability Company holds 14,482 shares.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 30,023 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $189.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 17,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,425 shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.