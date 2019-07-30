Corbyn Investment Management Holding in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (SIX) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Citadel Advisors Has Raised Position in Dollar Gen New (Call) (DG) by $7.78 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (SIX) by 49.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 79,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,682 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 159,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 26,115 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 26/03/2018 – West Coast’s Tallest Drop Tower Ride to Debut DC Super Hero VR Experience; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – FIRST PHASE OF MULTI-MLN DOLLAR ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX IN CHINA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2021; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (DG) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 65,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 208,900 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.92M, up from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 78,193 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) At Risk Of Cutting Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Six Flags Entertainment’s (NYSE:SIX) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.88 million for 5.63 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny holds 0.13% or 19,392 shares in its portfolio. 12 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company reported 0.12% stake. Ledyard Comml Bank holds 55,570 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. 26,881 are held by Gluskin Sheff Assoc Inc. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0.21% or 1,956 shares in its portfolio. 26,151 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. 42,368 are held by M&T Retail Bank Corp. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp owns 960 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). First Financial Bank Of Omaha stated it has 75,287 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc invested in 5,580 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Barclays Pcl accumulated 642,507 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nomura Asset Co Limited invested in 49,817 shares.