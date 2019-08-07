Corbyn Investment Management Holding In Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Was Lifted; Aew Capital Management LP Has Lifted Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Holding by $2.89 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 43,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 414,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94 million, up from 371,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 563,774 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76.42. About 3.89M shares traded or 12.65% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc has invested 0.72% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 26,426 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Serv Lc. Bp Public Ltd Com invested in 60,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division invested in 81,595 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 13 shares. Korea Corporation holds 836,696 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 74,297 were accumulated by Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Credit Agricole S A invested 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westpac Bk holds 158,403 shares. 8.09M were reported by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 115 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 6,823 shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 260 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 2.76 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (NASDAQ:SONA) by 31,575 shares to 566,299 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,374 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Edge Wealth Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 4,318 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). First Hawaiian State Bank has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 1,331 shares. Korea invested in 0% or 561 shares. Blume Management Inc has 257 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 80,737 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 8,034 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 64 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 284,680 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 2.21 million shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 0.03% or 24,736 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.03% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 22,000 shares to 709,466 shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 232,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).