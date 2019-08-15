Corbyn Investment Management Holding in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Has Raised as Stock Declined; Forest Hill Capital Position in Synovus Finl (SNV) Has Lifted by $2.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.91. About 1.65 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 28.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 71,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 325,773 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 254,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 759,430 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 909,994 are owned by Bessemer Gp Inc. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Com invested in 0.72% or 774,771 shares. Principal Finance Grp accumulated 0.08% or 915,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 786,117 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership owns 101,707 shares. Cs Mckee LP holds 271,867 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 11,964 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 34.51M shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 12,060 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP invested in 38,580 shares. Middleton & Company Inc Ma has 0.46% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 30,244 shares. Sailingstone Partners accumulated 86,036 shares. Sanders invested in 109,719 shares. Amer State Bank holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.29% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 26,117 shares.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,982 shares to 23,637 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci) by 23,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,420 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (NYSE:EMR).

