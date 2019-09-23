Corbyn Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) as Shares Rose; Hartline Investment Lowered Position in Chevron New Com (CVX) by $1.24 Million as Share Value Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.80M shares traded or 190.70% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (CVX) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 9,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,775 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, down from 22,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52M shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,420 shares to 50,083 shares, valued at $7.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera reported 314,778 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Lc owns 9,481 shares. Northstar Gru holds 3,705 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsr Lc has 3,024 shares. 4,476 are owned by Chatham Cap Gru. Paradigm Asset Management Company Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Amer Comml Bank invested in 86,297 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,397 shares. 69,090 are owned by Mai Capital Management. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc holds 36,259 shares. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 3,749 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advsrs has 16,376 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1.78% stake. Clearbridge Limited Liability invested in 1.79M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Washington Trust accumulated 129,762 shares or 0.88% of the stock.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci) by 117,207 shares to 189,213 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 6,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,388 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ).