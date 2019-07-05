Corbyn Investment Management Has Raised Stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) as Market Valuation Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined While B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Raised by $1.03 Million Its Stake

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.92. About 4.58M shares traded or 27.40% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 3.34 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB)

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Registered Advisor invested in 11,442 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 2,122 were accumulated by First Financial Corp In. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 6.77M shares. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 900,723 shares. Gabalex Lc holds 1.26% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advsr Incorporated holds 0.65% or 202,885 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 20,374 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.23% or 78,470 shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd has 0.69% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 123,345 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP invested in 10,184 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Interactive Advsrs invested in 0% or 55 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 615,598 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger (SLB) Declines 12% Quarter to Date: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,433 shares to 6,195 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 3,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,043 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS) by 43,345 shares to 140,115 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (NYSE:SIX) by 79,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,682 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.