Corbyn Investment Management Has Lowered Position in Emerson Electric (Emr) (EMR) as Stock Declined; Broadfin Capital Decreased Its Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) as Share Value Declined

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (EMR) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc analyzed 5,901 shares as the company's stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 41,563 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 47,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric (Emr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $35.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 3.26 million shares traded or 1.82% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc analyzed 411,300 shares as the company's stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 5.86M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87 million, down from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $592.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.46% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 1.66M shares traded or 18.37% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $80,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,645 shares. 41,149 were accumulated by Voya Management Limited Liability Corp. Raymond James Ser Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 112,568 shares. Cwm Limited Co stated it has 500 shares. Aqr Lc invested in 0% or 62,597 shares. Blackrock reported 6.99M shares. Hawk Ridge LP reported 654,859 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 407,230 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0% or 54,900 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 248,154 shares. 27,261 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Liability. Sei Invests accumulated 0% or 112,169 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 39,532 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 117,600 shares to 246,900 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nevro Corp by 322,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 622,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

