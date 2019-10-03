Corbyn Investment Management Has Lowered Its Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) Stake by $324,142 as Valuation Declined; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Holder Family Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 94.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 13,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 872 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168,000, down from 14,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $502.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 3.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/03/2018 – Chiba Prefecture Mascot “CHI-BA+KUN” Introducing Chiba Attractions to Taiwan on Facebook; 25/04/2018 – INDIA ISSUES NOTICE TO FACEBOOK ON DATA CONCERNING ITS CITIZENS; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Op-Ed on FoxNews.com: `Facebook has been censoring or suppressing conservative speech for years’; 10/04/2018 – Facebook responds to German privacy watchdog on data leak; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S GOVERNMENT TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER INVOLVEMENT BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IN 2007 AND 2015 ELECTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 20/03/2018 – Steve Bannon Oversaw Cambridge Analytica’s 2014 Mining Of Facebook Data: Report — MarketWatch; 24/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages:; 24/04/2018 – VPN.com at Forefront of Historic Delete Facebook and Privacy Protests; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps from platform over data misuse; 01/05/2018 – Facebook To Let Users Clear All History — MarketWatch

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 12,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 302,181 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, down from 314,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 219,740 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 30,628 shares to 55,376 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 11,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,399 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.69 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

