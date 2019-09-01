Corbyn Investment Management Has Lowered By $1.20 Million Its J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM) Stake; PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD ACCUM SHS P (PSHZF) Shorts Increased By 35.14%

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD ACCUM SHS P (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) had an increase of 35.14% in short interest. PSHZF’s SI was 5,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 35.14% from 3,700 shares previously. With 73,600 avg volume, 0 days are for PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD ACCUM SHS P (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)’s short sellers to cover PSHZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.64. About 11,377 shares traded. Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM) stake by 11.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 13,988 shares as J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Corbyn Investment Management Inc holds 110,277 shares with $9.55 million value, down from 124,265 last quarter. J2 Global (Jcom) now has $4.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 190,684 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – DJ j2 Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCOM); 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 241,779 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.97% or 25,428 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Ma invested in 0.06% or 52,327 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 238,500 shares. Smithfield Communication holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd holds 24,631 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Lp has invested 0.03% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Pembroke Ltd invested 0.27% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 21,995 were accumulated by Burney Com. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 389,999 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0% or 11 shares. Sei Investments has 716,762 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 146 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 33,259 shares.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.