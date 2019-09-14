Corbyn Investment Management Has Lifted W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Stake; Archford Capital Strategies Has Cut Anthem Com (ANTM) Stake by $349,398

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (ANTM) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc sold 1,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, down from 3,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71M shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 5,764 shares to 6,564 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.