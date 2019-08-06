Corbyn Investment Management Has Lifted Its Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Position by $388,360 as Stock Price Declined; Lvm Capital Management LTD Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS) Raised as Share Price Rose

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 587,371 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 1.85M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America owns 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 948 shares. 18,066 are held by Bluemar Management Limited Liability Corporation. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 284,719 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company holds 23,571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 679,266 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 64 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Company has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Boys Arnold Co Inc holds 0.07% or 6,628 shares in its portfolio. Mu Company holds 92,000 shares. State Street owns 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 14.44M shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Lc reported 1.92M shares. Cumberland Prtnrs invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Huntington Bankshares holds 0.01% or 7,639 shares.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) by 31,821 shares to 657,671 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 5,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (NYSE:EMR) by 5,901 shares to 41,563 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci) by 23,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,420 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ).