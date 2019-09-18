Corbyn Investment Management Has Increased W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Stake by $1.46 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Miura Global Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.90 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 643,778 shares traded or 5.09% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $188.08. About 9.75 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting American Elections & Consumer Privacy; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SAYS ‘A FEW’ ADVERTISERS PAUSED SPENDING – BLOOMBERG; 25/03/2018 – Google and Facebook must “step up to the mark” because they’re not merely technology companies, Sorrell said; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by privacy scandal; 22/05/2018 – REGULATIONS SHOULD PROTECT PEOPLE BUT ALLOW INNOVATION-ZUCKERBERG; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO HAVE NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU; 28/03/2018 – Playboy says it’s quitting ‘sexually repressive’ Facebook over the data scandal; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 6,059 shares to 299,388 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 11,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,902 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90B and $617.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 98,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $24.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svmk Inc by 2.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.