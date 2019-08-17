Corbyn Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) by $2.46 Million; Kahn Brothers Group Trimmed Its Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Holding by $18.32 Billion; Market Valuation Rose

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (EME) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 33,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 147,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77 million, down from 180,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emcor Group (Eme) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 875,718 shares traded or 181.19% up from the average. EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) has risen 10.95% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 16/05/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 225 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 20/04/2018 – DJ EMCOR Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EME); 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q REV. $1.90B, EST. $1.82B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Net $55.7M; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc analyzed 557,610 shares as the company's stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 672,512 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.09B, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.17. About 1.69M shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Finding A Floor After Wild Swings – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why The New York Times Company Stock Soared 28% in February – The Motley Fool” published on March 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New York Times Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New York Times Co (NYT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EMCOR And Comfort Systems: Shares Offer Current Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EMCOR Group: This Construction Stock Is An Excellent Value Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “EMCOR Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jabil Inc. (JBL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Valley Milk, LLC Named Food Engineering Magazine’s 2019 Plant of the Year – Business Wire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.