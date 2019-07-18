Corbyn Investment Management Has Decreased Its Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (SIX) Holding; Mairs & Power Has Lowered Its Proto Labs (PRLB) Position

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Proto Labs (PRLB) stake by 12.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 33,403 shares as Proto Labs (PRLB)’s stock declined 1.49%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 233,176 shares with $24.52M value, down from 266,579 last quarter. Proto Labs now has $2.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 1,850 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 9.68% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (SIX) stake by 49.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 79,126 shares as Six Flags Entertainment (Six) (SIX)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Corbyn Investment Management Inc holds 80,682 shares with $3.98 million value, down from 159,808 last quarter. Six Flags Entertainment (Six) now has $4.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 25,588 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 31/05/2018 – DC Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity Now Open at Six Flags New England; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis

Mairs & Power Inc increased Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 182,500 shares to 564,560 valued at $7.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) stake by 53,870 shares and now owns 5.05 million shares. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.02% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 5,516 shares. Scout Invests Inc has 61,907 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 683 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 3,725 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 9,092 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carroll Fin holds 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) or 159 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability reported 9,576 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na accumulated 0% or 3,447 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Blackrock holds 3.93M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). 66 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn owns 920,063 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And reported 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Analysts await Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 13.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PRLB’s profit will be $15.57 million for 46.00 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Proto Labs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.75% EPS growth.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.88 per share. SIX’s profit will be $83.42M for 13.37 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -220.73% EPS growth.