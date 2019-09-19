Corbyn Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (ZAYO) by $382,144 as Share Price Rose; Rothschild Asset Management Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Has Lowered by $3.85 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (ZAYO) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 11,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 121,902 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01 million, down from 133,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 1.06 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) by 67.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 113,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 53,904 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, down from 167,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 21,490 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.76 per share. SASR’s profit will be $28.49 million for 11.31 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 9,811 shares to 151,261 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 48,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17 million for 49.78 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

