Corbyn Investment Management Has Cut J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM) Position By $1.20 Million; 2 Analysts Covering The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)

Among 3 analysts covering The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Blackstone Group has $5600 highest and $4500 lowest target. $51.67’s average target is 5.86% above currents $48.81 stock price. The Blackstone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Morgan Stanley. See The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $45 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40 New Target: $45 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM) stake by 11.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 13,988 shares as J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Corbyn Investment Management Inc holds 110,277 shares with $9.55M value, down from 124,265 last quarter. J2 Global (Jcom) now has $4.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.42. About 333,629 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Adds J2 Global, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25

The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 3.96M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 16/04/2018 – Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios Seeking Alternatives to Blackstone Offer; 25/03/2018 – President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese products could be delayed, Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone Group said at the China Development Forum; 07/05/2018 – The $7.6 billion all-cash deal will add to Blackstone’s real estate business; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY CENTER FOR AUTISM, RELATED DISORDERS (CARD); 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE IN $4.8B TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – GRAY: BX PLANS MORE GROWTH INVESTING IN ASIA, LIFE-SCI; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy Mon, 3/26/2018, 6:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST IN PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX), (COLD) – Temperature-Controlled Storage Provider Sees “Favorable” Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alan Fournier’s Pennant Investors Discloses 2 New Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold The Blackstone Group Inc. shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 62,978 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 18,749 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Scotia Capital Incorporated accumulated 75,798 shares. 941,557 were reported by California Employees Retirement Systems. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc owns 47,353 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 0% stake. Global Thematic Partners Ltd Liability invested in 858,873 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.41% or 363,351 shares. Kayne Anderson Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Philadelphia Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corp owns 89,797 shares. B Riley Wealth Management has 15,628 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $58.33 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 33.69 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “j2 Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for JCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “j2 Global (JCOM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “j2 Global (JCOM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “j2 Global Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.