Corbyn Investment Management Has Cut J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM) Holding by $1.20 Million; Share Value Rose; Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Shareholder Howard Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.84 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 13,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 124,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global (Jcom) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.72. About 258,665 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.2 BLN TO $1.25 BLN; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 103,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 139,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 14.03M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.3 – 291km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.50 million for 15.80 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd reported 200 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 12,643 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 46,973 shares. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Renaissance Grp Lc holds 0.02% or 5,862 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com holds 204,344 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 27,888 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 282 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 214,235 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 185 shares. Scout Investments Incorporated holds 78,947 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Co holds 9,608 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Ltd has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 56,009 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability reported 22,750 shares. Bessemer owns 54,473 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New South Cap Management Inc invested in 8,312 shares. Natixis holds 245,987 shares. 17,397 were reported by Aull Monroe Management. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated reported 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marshall Wace Llp reported 136,989 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 0.46% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.51M shares. Family reported 17,396 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Lipe & Dalton holds 73,449 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Llc owns 7,411 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,875 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices ( (IHI) by 5,125 shares to 59,970 shares, valued at $13.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Equity Index Etf (Spy) (SPY) by 21,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 3.96% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.00 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.