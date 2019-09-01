Corbyn Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM) as Valuation Rose; American National Bank Increases Position in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (ACN)

American National Bank increased its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (ACN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 30,545 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 28,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03M shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 21/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 13/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES VUKANI MNGXATI COUNTRY MD FOR SOUTH AFRICA; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (JCOM) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc analyzed 13,988 shares as the company's stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 110,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, down from 124,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global (Jcom) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 154,849 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 871,722 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 5,399 shares. Alps Advsr reported 11,957 shares stake. Shelton owns 282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 140,085 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 225,100 shares. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Retail Bank Of America De invested in 209,361 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 36,466 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 141,857 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Blackrock Inc reported 5.57M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl holds 775,388 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Legal General Gru Plc holds 58,032 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Com holds 576,298 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares to 1,839 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 8,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,511 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

