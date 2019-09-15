Corbyn Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) by $521,074; As American Water Works Co (AWK) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Decreased by $1.14 Million Its Holding

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 9,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 317,236 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.80M, down from 327,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.22. About 955,058 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 30/03/2018 – North American Water Filtration Bottle Market 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Raises Dividend to 45.5c; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 6,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 299,388 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.94 million, down from 305,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Republic Services (Rsg) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.17M shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger Anderson holds 47,125 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corporation has invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). East Coast Asset Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa accumulated 573,717 shares or 0.41% of the stock. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust invested 0.36% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Contravisory Investment Mgmt holds 2.41% or 72,047 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 11,393 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 34,933 shares. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,813 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0.02% or 505 shares in its portfolio. Ltd Ltd Com reported 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Axa holds 75,233 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability owns 38,732 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones reported 5,318 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06 million for 24.47 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 192,869 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $79.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 53,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp (NYSE:COT).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NRPA and American Water Charitable Foundation Award $500000 for Water-Inspired Play Areas – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water and Senior Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Division – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Management Lc Delaware invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 200 are owned by Cls Ltd. Frontier Invest Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 8.77 million shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 3,876 shares. Godsey & Gibb accumulated 2,000 shares. Magellan Asset Ltd owns 1.19 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 19,957 shares. Covington Capital holds 0.36% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 52,088 shares. Wellington Shields And Communications Limited Liability Corp reported 2,600 shares stake. Accuvest Global holds 3,438 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 2,211 shares. Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Old Natl Bancorp In has invested 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).