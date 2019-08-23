Corbyn Investment Management Has Cut Discover Financial Services (D (DFS) Holding by $3.08 Million; Share Price Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Adr (BABA) Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Decreased Holding as Stock Declined

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (DFS) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 43,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 140,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, down from 183,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services (D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 860,337 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr (BABA) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,662 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.12. About 15.86 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $734.32 million for 8.38 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 774,696 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Trust stated it has 970 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tctc Holding Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Grp Inc One Trading LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Chartist Ca holds 0% or 3,058 shares. Burns J W Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 7,691 shares. Wright Investors Service holds 33,045 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Limited stated it has 47,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 57,238 shares in its portfolio. First Business Fincl Services reported 12,653 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 21,575 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,974 shares to 60,860 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 309,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf Index (VNQ).