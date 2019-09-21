Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted Its W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Holding by $1.46 Million as Shares Rose; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Stock Declined, Beaconlight Capital Raised by $10.75 Million Its Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 157.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 977,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.38M, up from 618,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 9.77 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 34.62% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 11,942 shares to 121,902 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 5,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,583 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 412,937 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $45.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 246,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,923 shares, and cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).