Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) as Stock Price Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Boosted Holding in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by $6.03 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 643,778 shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (CMTL) by 126.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 215,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The hedge fund held 386,310 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86M, up from 170,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 96,185 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP CMTL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $570 MLN TO $585 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 M Strategic Contract From U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth Station Equipment; 16/04/2018 – Newsday: Comtech Telecommunications receives $58.9M Navy contract; 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space Symposium; 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 27/03/2018 – lntertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 14/05/2018 – Ovum Identifies Comtech as Strong Challenger to Industry Leading Mapping and Navigation Providers; 16/04/2018 – Comtech to Demonstrate Solutions for Total Parts Management for Space & Electronic Components Utilized in Space at 34th Space; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To Rev $570M-$585M; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys 1.2% Position in Comtech Telecom

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold CMTL shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.57 million shares or 0.70% less from 19.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 8,009 shares. State Street holds 768,832 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank & holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 242,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Comerica National Bank holds 0% or 22,257 shares. Century Cos Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 35,422 shares. Voya Invest Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,986 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 4,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Co stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 34,069 shares. Axa holds 12,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.69M shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 40,805 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 50,040 shares to 130,132 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalara Inc by 24,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,134 shares, and cut its stake in Farfetch Ltd.