Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted Its Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Holding by $388,360 as Share Value Declined; As Neogenomics Com New (NEO) Stock Value Rose, Teton Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $567,520

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NEO) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 28,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 143,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 938,659 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 3.13M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 29,097 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Sawgrass Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 35,455 shares. 249,598 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Mutual Of America Cap invested in 0.03% or 94,168 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 141,552 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% or 349,272 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 39,073 shares. Amer Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Citigroup holds 62,754 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has 342,629 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RZG, NEO, TCMD, MEDP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Strong Midcap Stocks That Offer Value And Growth – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NeoGenomics Announces Pricing on Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Teenager who called UK’s Prince Harry “race traitor” is jailed – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics up 5% on strong Q1; raised guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twin Disc Inc Com (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 24,589 shares to 482,554 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Energy Inds Inc Com (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.92 million for 119.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 33,686 shares to 147,306 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,277 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (NYSE:EMR).