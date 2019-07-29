Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted Its Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish MEDNAX, Inc. (MD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corbyn Investment Management Inc acquired 4,088 shares as Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG)’s stock declined 2.47%. The Corbyn Investment Management Inc holds 86,020 shares with $8.19M value, up from 81,932 last quarter. Eog Resources (Eog) now has $48.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $83.3. About 1.63M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mednax had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. UBS maintained MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. See MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $31 Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $44 New Target: $42 Maintain

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 358,158 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 07/05/2018 – ATRIUM HEALTH AMENDS COUNTERSUIT TO MEDNAX DUE TO CONTINUED FAL; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX SPIKES AS MUCH AS 10% BEFORE PARING GAINS; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC UROLOGY PRACTICE IN SOUTH; 06/04/2018 – MEDNAX in Collaboration with Memorial Regional Hospital Earns National Accreditation for Adult Congenital Heart Program; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MEDNAX to Exhibit at the 2019 American Hospital Association Leadership Summit July 25-26 – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mednax Inc. (MD) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Insurancenewsnet.com and their article: “MEDNAX 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call/Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 1, 2019 – Insurance News Net” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. The firm offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) stake by 54,728 shares to 305,447 valued at $24.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 6,385 shares and now owns 253,374 shares. J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 239,713 shares. Svcs Corporation invested in 0.01% or 295 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested in 0.6% or 543,118 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Principal Fin Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Barbara Oil has 0.17% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 30,600 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Prudential has invested 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Timber Creek Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Torray Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 107,922 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.42% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Howe Rusling accumulated 93 shares. Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,388 shares. The Missouri-based Umb Bancorp N A Mo has invested 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 4,763 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. EOG Resources had 22 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources: A Great Oil Stock To Consider – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.