Corbyn Investment Management Decreased Mastec (Mtz) (MTZ) Holding; Iridex (IRIX) Has 1 Sentiment

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (MTZ) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 6,385 shares as Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Corbyn Investment Management Inc holds 253,374 shares with $12.19M value, down from 259,759 last quarter. Mastec Inc. (Mtz) now has $4.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 786,427 shares traded or 3.63% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Iridex Corp (IRIX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 10 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 10 sold and trimmed stakes in Iridex Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.87 million shares, down from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Iridex Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 5.68% of its portfolio in IRIDEX Corporation for 1.32 million shares. Acuta Capital Partners Llc owns 1.17 million shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.45% invested in the company for 140,193 shares. The Minnesota-based Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 28,829 shares.

The stock decreased 5.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.63. About 44,651 shares traded or 54.50% up from the average. IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) has declined 55.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.38% the S&P500. Some Historical IRIX News: 16/03/2018 – FDA: Iridex Corporation- Iridex TruFocus LIO Premiere” Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope ( LIO ) The LIO is a headmounted i; 08/03/2018 – Iridex 4Q Rev $10.2M; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 20/03/2018 – Iridex Receives CE Mark for Transilluminated Probe; 16/04/2018 – IRIDEX Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz and David Bruce to its Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – IRIDEX GETS CE MARK FOR TRANSILLUMINATED PROBE; 08/03/2018 – IRIDEX CORP IRIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $37 MLN TO $41 MLN; 08/03/2018 Iridex 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 20/03/2018 – lridex Receives CE Mark for Transilluminated Probe; 16/04/2018 – IRIDEX Announces Appointment of Maria Sainz and David Bruce to Its Bd of Directors

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company has market cap of $36.18 million. The firm offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders.

