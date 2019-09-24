Corbyn Investment Management Decreased Its Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) Stake; Integre Asset Management Has Cut Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 6,059 shares as Republic Services (Rsg) (RSG)’s stock rose 8.08%. The Corbyn Investment Management Inc holds 299,388 shares with $25.94M value, down from 305,447 last quarter. Republic Services (Rsg) now has $27.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $87.04. About 293,225 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 28.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 23,785 shares with $2.33 million value, down from 33,093 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $95.72. About 339,533 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 20/04/2018 – Citrix Systems: Henshall Was Appointed Chief Executive In July 2017; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 03/05/2018 – M7 Global Partners Heads to Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.18-Adj EPS $1.22

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services has $9400 highest and $82 lowest target. $87’s average target is -0.05% below currents $87.04 stock price. Republic Services had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 4. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Inc reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.02% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 12,649 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.04% or 175,181 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Aqr holds 0.19% or 1.96M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.85% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 136,019 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company invested in 33,027 shares. Capital reported 1.50 million shares. Jane Street Grp invested 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 5,318 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 107,399 shares. Webster Bank N A invested in 270 shares. Fenimore Asset Management accumulated 157,979 shares. Chilton Limited owns 1.04 million shares for 2.98% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Republic Services First US Recycling and Solid Waste Services Provider to Set SBTi-Approved Science-Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.04M for 25.01 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.49 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CMP Transforms Business with Citrix – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Citrix Systems, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CTXS) 27% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.