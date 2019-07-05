Corbyn Investment Management Cut Its Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) Holding as Share Value Declined; Shaker Investments Has Raised Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $318,420; Stock Value Rose

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $344.95. About 424,511 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern National Bancorp Of V (SONA) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 31,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 566,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 597,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Southern National Bancorp Of V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 24,195 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 12.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018

More notable recent Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sandspring Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S.African rand inches back up in wake of Ramaphosa speech, stocks slide – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “For the first full year following its merger of equals, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. announces record earnings of $33.7 million for 2018, compared to $2.4 million for 2017 – PRNewswire” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Mar 15, 2019 – Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc (SONA) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold SONA shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.04 million shares or 1.67% more from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 1.14M shares. D E Shaw And holds 36,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 183,978 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 8,303 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 65,357 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co stated it has 67,516 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 18,088 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Cornercap Counsel invested 0.13% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). 18,370 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Citigroup reported 6,081 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 122,808 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 46,238 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 1,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust reported 701 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $211,600 activity. 462 shares were bought by COOK WILLIAM RAND, worth $6,910. 2,225 Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) shares with value of $33,971 were bought by Biagas John Fitzgerald. $11,000 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was bought by LAGOS WILLIAM H. On Wednesday, January 30 SHEARIN JOE A bought $19,998 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) or 1,345 shares. DERRICO GEORGIA S bought 4,862 shares worth $72,348. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $8,250 was made by STEVENS WILLIAM H on Sunday, January 27.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.61 million for 11.06 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.1% or 2,634 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.03% or 22,819 shares. Bender Robert Assoc invested in 4.73% or 27,665 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 231,446 shares. 9,138 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp. Gateway Invest Advisers Llc owns 2,563 shares. 238,666 are held by Columbus Circle Investors. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,900 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 14,195 shares. The California-based Alethea Cap Management Llc has invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 78,457 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ent Financial Services holds 32 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 0.02% or 9,335 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 25,956 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Lost 18% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty: A Diamond In The Retail Rough – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COST, ULTA, BL – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10 million and $144.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,246 shares to 31,127 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 20,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,880 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.