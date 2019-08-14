Corbyn Investment Management Cut By $852,260 Its Sherwin (SHW) Position; Bp Wealth Management Increased Its Adobe Systems (ADBE) Holding

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Adobe Systems (ADBE) stake by 181.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc acquired 28,610 shares as Adobe Systems (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 44,342 shares with $11.82 million value, up from 15,732 last quarter. Adobe Systems now has $137.11B valuation. The stock decreased 3.66% or $10.73 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 927,405 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased Sherwin (SHW) stake by 7.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 1,982 shares as Sherwin (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Corbyn Investment Management Inc holds 23,637 shares with $10.18 million value, down from 25,619 last quarter. Sherwin now has $47.77B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $8.06 during the last trading session, reaching $517.79. About 157,111 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.58 million for 19.88 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M bought 500 shares worth $216,035.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M bought 500 shares worth $216,035.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $49000 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 9.07% above currents $282.44 stock price. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Citigroup (NYSE:C) stake by 68,150 shares to 54,765 valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 1,132 shares and now owns 26,161 shares. Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.