Corbyn Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG); Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Valuation Rose While Marcato Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) by 56.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 229,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% . The hedge fund held 177,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 407,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Craft Brew Alliance Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 20.60% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 1.01M shares traded or 684.79% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35 million shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

