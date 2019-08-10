Corbyn Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG); As Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose, Nbt Bank N A Has Trimmed Position

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 59,456 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29 million, down from 61,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.67 million shares traded or 25.81% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

