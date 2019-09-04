Corbyn Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG); As Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Decreased Position by $588,670

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 1.86M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 43.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 13,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 17,655 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, down from 31,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 858,899 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 23/03/2018 – ADM BOARD NOMINATES AECOM CHAIRMAN & CEO MICHAEL S. BURKE TO BO; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 85,478 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $293.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 38,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.38 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (NYSE:DFS) by 43,345 shares to 140,115 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh) by 6,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,761 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.