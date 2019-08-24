Corbyn Investment Management Boosted Position in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) as Market Value Declined; Public Storage (PSA) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Trimmed Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 48,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 705,951 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.74 million, down from 754,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $259.5. About 754,775 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35 million shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 21,464 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Stanley holds 0.97% or 42,165 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc has invested 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Axiom Intl Ltd Limited Liability Company De owns 1.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 367,050 shares. Moreover, Bailard has 0.17% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 97,959 were reported by Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc. 52,165 are owned by Smith Salley Associate. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 7,358 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 42,430 shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.11% or 8,304 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Trust reported 0.3% stake. 311,037 are held by Stifel Corp. Aqr Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 111,590 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc accumulated 19,398 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 376 shares.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 54,728 shares to 305,447 shares, valued at $24.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc. (Cndt) by 31,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 763,969 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage Q4 same-store rental income rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Public Storage a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage: Locking Down Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.