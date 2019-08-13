Corbyn Investment Management Boosted Its Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Stake by $388,360; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Upped Holding by $422,832 as Valuation Rose

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 8,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 172,604 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 163,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 3.47M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $78.61. About 2.38 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 128,750 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund accumulated 29,914 shares. Nuance Investments Ltd Liability invested in 7,680 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cardinal Mngmt Inc reported 344,811 shares. Cincinnati Casualty Com owns 80,000 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.21% or 152,000 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Incorporated Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 19,921 shares. Utd Fire Group accumulated 518,675 shares or 9.3% of the stock. Atlas Browninc accumulated 10,772 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Limited Co has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Stock Yards Fincl Bank Trust Co holds 225,266 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,443 shares. Fin Counselors invested 0.32% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sfe Invest Counsel reported 32,633 shares.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 5,130 shares to 20,178 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,980 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Corp reported 295 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0.83% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Blue Edge Ltd Llc holds 9,384 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company owns 7.20 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 878,303 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,501 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). State Street reported 0.21% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.07% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arrow holds 6,575 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 0.09% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 47,591 shares. Synovus Fin Corp holds 0.09% or 60,385 shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (NYSE:EMR) by 5,901 shares to 41,563 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh) by 6,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,761 shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.