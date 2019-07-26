Corbyn Investment Management Boosted Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Holding by $388,360; As Graco (GGG) Share Value Rose, Leavell Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $392,000

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 378,959 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SEES MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 1.30M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $895.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Etf by 19,350 shares to 35,480 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Etf by 25,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myr Group (Myrg) (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 35,213 shares to 175,242 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,637 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG).