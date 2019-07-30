Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 67.28 N/A -0.98 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Risk & Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 349.25% upside potential and an average price target of $27. Competitively the average price target of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is $22, which is potential 4,483.33% upside. The results provided earlier shows that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 13.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.