Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 68.18 N/A -0.98 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 73.33 N/A -0.64 0.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Risk and Volatility

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 2.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s 123.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 343.35% at a $27 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, which is potential 90.84% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 32.3% respectively. Insiders owned 4.9% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.