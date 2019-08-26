Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.25 N/A -1.19 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.24 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.77 beta means Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 77.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta and it is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.8 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, and a 400.93% upside potential. Competitively TrovaGene Inc. has a consensus target price of $14, with potential upside of 617.95%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and TrovaGene Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 8%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance while TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.