Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 56.11M -1.19 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00

Demonstrates Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 1,050,572,000.97% -167% -100.4% Translate Bio Inc. 237,358,101.14% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 391.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.